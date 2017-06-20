Is India Inc prepared for GST roll out?

The Council, on its part, has relaxed return filing rules for businesses in the first two months. In the run up to July 1 when the comes into force, Business Standard spoke to leading market experts on their views about the GST, its implementation and the likely impact on the economy, corporate profits and

Here’s what they said:

FY18 Earnings can dip to single digit if pain prolongs, says ANDREW HOLLAND, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies

I don’t think India Inc is ready for When we meet the big companies, they seem ready for the transition. It is the small companies and PSBs that are not ready. Even if the government delays implementation, companies will never be fully prepared for the impact. Therefore, it is better to implement it from July 1. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The compliance burden will be felt far more keenly by small and medium enterprises, says SAURABH MUKHERJEA, chief executive officer, Ambit Capital

I don’t think anybody or any company can truly prepare properly for GST, beyond implementing the relevant systems and processes. Nobody that I have met can fully comprehend the impact of on working capital cycles and pricing. Clearly, the compliance burden will be felt far more keenly by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which don’t have large finance and IT teams to deal with a scale of this magnitude. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW

Investors are willing to bear pain for long-term gains, says MAHESH NANDURKAR, executive director and India Strategist at CLSA

The June quarter numbers will see an elevated impact. What we hear and understand is that a lot of companies, traders, distributors and dealers are de-stocking inventory. This will have an impact on the June quarter reported earnings and revenues, which can possibly remain in the September quarter as well. The situation, however, will normalise. Investors are now looking beyond FY18; and from that perspective, the near-term disturbances that will be caused by the will only have a small impact on the investor sentiment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

can be positive for fiscal deficit; help lower rates, says NEELKANTH MISHRA, managing director, equity research at Credit Suisse

The analysis for companies needs to be equally nuanced. One needs to factor in not just the change in the headline tax, but also changes to tax rates for the companies' customers and suppliers, and the bargaining power the firm has with each. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Indian story is solid; there are no big threats to stability, says JAN DEHN, head of research at London-based Ashmore Investment Management

The is an excellent step and much needed modernisation of the Indian tax code, which will have long-term positive benefits, including raising India's trend growth rate. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

implementation can add almost one percentage to GDP growth, says SUNIL SINGHANIA, chief investment officer – equity investments at Reliance Mutual Fund

The rates are more or less in line with expectations. The government has ensured minimum deviation from the existing rates. In every country where has been implemented, there were challenges for one–two quarters. In India, too, this is expected. But over the medium-to long-term, there is no doubt that is a most awaited reform and can add almost one percentage to GDP (gross domestic product) growth. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW

Council took a safe approach while deciding rates, feels JIGAR SHAH, chief executive officer, Securities