Jubilant Life up over 5% as arm signs contracts in Radiopharma business

has moved higher by 7% to Rs 683 on the BSE after the company announced that its arm signed long term contracts in business.



“The company’s wholly own subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its units Jubilant DraxImage Inc. Montreal Canada (JDI), has signed long term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans to be supplied by JDI over a period of 39 months effective from January 2017,” said in a release.



“These contracts provide visibility on our future revenues with the differentiated and niche products in our Specialty Pharma business and will strengthen the company for its growth, going forward,” said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-chairman and managing director, Jubilant Life Sciences.



At 10:34 am; the stock was up 6% at Rs 678 as compared to 0.20% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.29 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.