Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was up 1.4% at Rs 1,207 on the BSE in early morning trade after the construction & engineering giant said that its arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) has won order worth of over Rs1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).The project is part of HPCL Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) and involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of 3.053 MMTP full conversion hydrocracker project.