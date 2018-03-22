La Opala RG trades ex-bonus today; stock falls 12%

has dipped 12% to Rs 288 on the as the stock adjusted for the in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. one bonus share for every one share held on the record date) with effect from today. The Company has fixed Friday, March 23, 2018 as the record date in order to determine the eligible shareholders to receive The Members whose names will appear in the register of members of the Company and/or Register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories at the close of business hours on March 23, 2018, will be entitled to receive the The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on February 5 had approved the to the shareholders of the company in proportion to 1:1. Since February 5, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 8% as compared to 5.5% decline in the S&P Sensex till Wednesday. At 10:06 am; it was trading 11% lower at Rs 290 on the BSE, against 0.3% rise in the benchmark index.

A combined 109,222 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the and NSE.