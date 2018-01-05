JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever
Liquor shares in focus; GM Breweries hits record high on strong Q3 results

GM Breweries, Pincon Spirit, Associated Alcohols, Pioneer Distilleries, Globus Spirits, Empee Distilleries and Tilaknagar Industries were up more than 4% on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of liquor companies have rallied by up to 18% on BSE in intra-day trade so far after GM Breweries reported a strong results for the third quarter ended December 2017 of current fiscal (Q3FY18).

GM Breweries, Pincon Spirit, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Pioneer Distilleries, Globus Spirits, Empee Distilleries and Tilaknagar Industries were up more than 4% on BSE. United Breweries, United Spirits, Khoday India, Jagatjit Industries and Radico Khaitan up in the range of 1% to 3%, as compared to 0.46% rise in S&P BSE Sensex at 10:29 AM.

GM Breweries hit a record high of Rs 1,150, up 18% on BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes. The company engaged in country liquor business reported more-than-doubled net profit of Rs 22.30 crore in Q3FY18. It had profit of Rs 9.90 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations (inclusive of excise duty and VAT) during the quarter under review was up 24% at Rs 434 crore against Rs 349 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

At 10:35 AM; the stock was trading 12^% higher at Rs 1,092 on BSE. A combined 663,353 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE against an average sub 300,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges. In past three months, stock zoom 126% against 8% rise in Sensex.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
G M BREWERIES 1094.00 977.20 12.0
PINCON SPIRIT 37.85 35.45 6.8
PIONEER DISTIL. 214.40 201.70 6.3
WINSOME BREW. 12.44 11.85 5.0
RAVIKUMAR DISTLL 24.65 23.50 4.9
GLOBUS SPIRITS 169.40 161.55 4.9
TILAKNAGAR INDS. 21.85 20.85 4.8
EMPEE DISTILL. 62.60 59.85 4.6
ASSOC.ALCOHOLS 282.10 270.10 4.4
JAGATJIT INDS. 110.60 106.95 3.4
KHODAY INDIA 83.00 80.30 3.4
SOM DISTILLERIES 190.25 184.20 3.3
UNITED BREWERIES 1105.00 1079.55 2.4
PICCADILY AGRO 19.60 19.15 2.4
RADICO KHAITAN 313.90 307.75 2.0
UNITED SPIRITS 3729.60 3684.45 1.2
 
First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 10:42 IST

