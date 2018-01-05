Liquor shares in focus; GM Breweries hits record high on strong Q3 results

Shares of companies have rallied by up to 18% on BSE in intra-day trade so far after reported a strong results for the third quarter ended December 2017 of current fiscal (Q3FY18).GM Breweries, Pincon Spirit, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Pioneer Distilleries, Globus Spirits, Empee Distilleries and Tilaknagar Industries were up more than 4% on BSE. United Breweries, United Spirits, Khoday India, Jagatjit Industries and Radico Khaitan up in the range of 1% to 3%, as compared to 0.46% rise in S&P BSE Sensex at 10:29 AM.hit a record high of Rs 1,150, up 18% on BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes. The company engaged in country business reported more-than-doubled net profit of Rs 22.30 crore in Q3FY18. It had profit of Rs 9.90 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Total revenue from operations (inclusive of excise duty and VAT) during the quarter under review was up 24% at Rs 434 crore against Rs 349 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.At 10:35 AM; the stock was trading 12^% higher at Rs 1,092 on BSE. A combined 663,353 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE against an average sub 300,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges. In past three months, stock zoom 126% against 8% rise in Sensex.