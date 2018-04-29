JUST IN
Lodha Developers IPO looks to defy poor scorecard of realty companies

Its IPO will be the first by a real estate company in eight years and only the sixth Rs10-billion-plus offering by a home developer

Samie Modak 

Photo: Shutterstock

Lodha Developers is aiming to defy the poor stock market scorecard of realty companies with its proposed Rs 55-billion initial public offering (IPO).

The Mumbai-based developer known for its tall residential buildings has filed its offer document with Securities and Exchange Board of India. Its IPO will be the first by a real estate company in eight years and only the sixth Rs10-billion-plus offering by a home developer. It is no secret that Dalal Street has been averse to real estate IPOs given their poor show amid stagnation in realty prices.

Even after several years, most stocks are currently below their listing day price. Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties and Kolte Patil are few exceptions. But, returns of these companies too has been sub-par. At least half a dozen companies, including DB Realty, HDIL and DLF, are trading at a fraction of their listing day price.

chart

The difference between all-time high and all-time low prices of realty stocks is starling. While most stocks have rebounded from their record lows, the price trajectory will do little to instil confidence.
