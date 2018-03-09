MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in range; PSU bank stocks decline

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,468.97 0.35% Nifty 50 10,273.15 0.30% S&P BSE 200 4,487.41 0.45% Nifty 500 9,033.20 0.36% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,128.81 0.53% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,465.72 0.62% NEWS WATCH Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits Modi govt but not NDA: Top 10 developments Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday pulled out of the Narendra Modi government, with two of its minister in the Union Cabinet tendering their resignations. TDP’s exit from the Narendra Modi-led central government came as a result of the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh a special-category status. However, a split within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre was averted for now, with the party deciding to remain in the alliance, a move many view as TDP’s attempt to keep the window for rapprochement open. READ MORE HDFC Bank has picked arrangers for $2.4 billion share sale: Sources India’s HDFC Bank Ltd, the world’s most-expensive lender, has appointed arrangers including Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG for a Rs 155 billion ($2.38 billion) planned share sale, people with knowledge of the matter said. READ MORE Nfty PSU Bank index slips over 1% Sectoral Trend Sensex Heatmap

The domestic were trading in range on Friday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.



Among sectoral indices, the PSU Bank index was trading lower led by a fall in the of Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.



The mood had already brightened a little after Trump pressed ahead with tariffs but offered conditional exemptions for Canada and Mexico, offering at least the hope a full-blown trade war could be averted.

The White House said other countries could apply for exemptions on the 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and 10 per cent for aluminum, but details were sparse on when they might be granted and under what terms.

Several major trading partners have said they will respond with tariffs or direct action of their own.

The chance of any easing in geopolitical tensions in the region helped Japan’s Nikkei climb 2.3 per cent. South Korean enjoyed their best day since May with a rise of 1.76 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent.In Wall Street, the Dow ended Thursday with a gain of 0.38 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.42 per cent.(with wire inputs)