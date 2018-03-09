MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in range; PSU bank stocks decline

-
ALSO READIndices end slightly lower ahead of GDP data; PSU banks, realty stocks fall Sensex ends 141 pts higher, Nifty settles at 10,397 levels; IT stocks rise Indices snap 6-session losing streak, Sensex rises 318 points; banks lead Nifty ends below 10,500, Sensex down nearly 300 pts; PSU bank index dips 2%
-
Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,468.97 0.35% Nifty 50 10,273.15 0.30% S&P BSE 200 4,487.41 0.45% Nifty 500 9,033.20 0.36% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,128.81 0.53% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,465.72 0.62% NEWS WATCH Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits Modi govt but not NDA: Top 10 developments Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday pulled out of the Narendra Modi government, with two of its minister in the Union Cabinet tendering their resignations. TDP’s exit from the Narendra Modi-led central government came as a result of the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh a special-category status. However, a split within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre was averted for now, with the party deciding to remain in the alliance, a move many view as TDP’s attempt to keep the window for rapprochement open. READ MORE HDFC Bank has picked arrangers for $2.4 billion share sale: Sources India’s HDFC Bank Ltd, the world’s most-expensive lender, has appointed arrangers including Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG for a Rs 155 billion ($2.38 billion) planned share sale, people with knowledge of the matter said. READ MORE Nfty PSU Bank index slips over 1% Sectoral Trend Sensex Heatmap
The domestic indices were trading in range on Friday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index was trading lower led by a fall in the shares of Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.
The Reserve Bank may provide four quarters to Punjab National Bank (PNB) for making provisions against the country's biggest ever banking fraud of Rs 127 billion allegedly masterminded by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. The bank has written a letter to the banking sector regulator seeking its opinion on making provisions for the fraud, sources said.
In the global markets, Asian shares rallied and the safe-haven yen eased on Friday after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to stop nuclear and missile testing and US President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting that could come before May.
In Wall Street, the Dow ended Thursday with a gain of 0.38 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.42 per cent.
(with wire inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU