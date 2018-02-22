MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn volatile ahead of F&O expiry; Sun Pharma up 2%

Sebi to auction 11 assets of Pancard at a total reserve price of Rs 2.6 bn Looking to recover over Rs 70 billion of investors' money, markets regulator Sebi will next month auction 11 properties of Pancard Clubs and its late CMD at a total reserve price of Rs 2.6 billion. This is in addition to 22 properties that were auctioned between December and February with combined reserve price of Rs 5.52 billion. READ MORE NSE drops plans to sell 'loss-making' Power Exchange India Limited The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to call off the sale of its power trading platform Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL). The move comes within months of NSE finding a consortium of buyers who were ready to pick up a stake of NSE at a nominal rate. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY News Watch PNB hits back at Nirav Modi: Filed complaint as your LoUs were illegal Punjab National Bank on Thursday responded to the letter sent by Nirav Modi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 114-billion scam at the bank, saying the letters of undertaking issued to his companies were illegal and in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. And, this was what prompted the public-sector bank to go public about the fraud, terming the whole loan taking exercise as “money laundering”, PNB clarified. READ MORE Sectoral Trend Apollo Micro surges 16% after hitting lowest level since listing Apollo Micro Systems has risen by 16% to Rs 326, bouncing back 18% from its early morning low on the BSE on back of heavy volumes. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 276, its lowest level since listing on January 22, 2018. READ MORE BSE Sensex gainers and losers

The domestic indices were trading weak on Thursday ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts for February series and taking cues from key Asian counterparts.





MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan eased 0.35 per cent in early trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei shed 1 per cent even as the yen gave back some of its recent gains on the dollar.

On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Wednesday down 0.67 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.22 per cent.



The retreat came after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed the usual concerns that inflation might disappoint, but also an expectation of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus.

In the global markets, Asian slipped on Thursday as the risk of faster hikes in US interest rates lifted short-term Treasury yields to the highest in almost a decade and boosted the dollar.