MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty trades above 9,900; Infosys up 3%

Back home, investors also took cues from Reserve Bank of India's minutes of August 02 meeting. The MPC members warned inflation could start accelerating later this year, while noting the focus should be on ensuring banks cut their lending rates further: despite the RBI rate cut, none of the major lenders have lowered the cost of loans.

Gains were, however, capped by cautious sentiment in global after minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are worried about weak inflation, while worries about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-growth agenda also weighed.

The extended gains for the third straight session thanks to gains in index heavyweight after it received approval from Sebi on its share buyback.

9:20 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,817, up 46 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,912, up 15 points.

Outlook for Nifty Bank (Angel Broking)

Although a minor pullback move in the Nifty Bank index was expected, the velocity of the upmove in the last hour on Wednesday was a surprise to some extent. Though, when the volatility is rising, the directional as well as the corrective moves are usually sharper. The higher degree charts have given some cautious signs and hence, we refrain participating in this pullback move.

The retracement resistance of the recent correction in the Nifty Bank index is seen around 24508. Thus, we advise to keep a wait-and-watch approach and stay light at the current juncture.

Pre-open trade

Markets buck negative trend seen in global markets in pre-open trade. At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,911, up 140 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,948, up 51 points.

Nomura on trade data

Trade data suggests underlying weakness in both export and import volume growth. We believe this could be due to the supply-chain disruption triggered by transition to the GST regime, while some of the more persistent weakness in labour-intensive export categories (despite steady global demand) could also be on account of loss of competitiveness (due to real effective exchange rate appreciation).

We expect GST disruptions to wane from August and import demand to recover. As a result, we expect India’s current account deficit to widen to 1.4% of GDP in 2017 from 0.6% in 2016

Morgan Stanley on economic outlook

Headline CPI inflation rose by 2.4% YoY in July, up from 1.5% YoY in June, which was higher than consensus expectations of 2.0% and our forecast of 2.2%. The acceleration was largely driven by the pick up in food prices (vegetables and in particular tomatoes) and housing (due to implementation of house rent allowance).

Indeed, on a seasonally adjusted sequential basis, food prices inched up by 1.1% in July from a decline of 0.5% in June. Data confirms that CPI and WPI inflation has troughed in June and should rise further in the coming months, which would limit the space for further aggressive monetary easing.

9:06 AM ALERT: Money markets, banks shut on account of Parsi New Year

Emkay Global on Blue Star

Blue Star (BLSTR) reported a better than expected operational performance for the quarter. While revenues increased by 20% yoy, the EBITDAM declined by 50bps (yoy) and PAT increased by 14% (yoy). While the market for room air conditioners (RAC) remained flat, BLSTR grew by 7% yoy with a gain in market share of 50bps yoy to 11%. In the VRF and inverter AC segments, BLSTR grew by 20% and 24% yoy, respectively. We upgrade FY18E/19 EPS estimates by 4.5% and 4.4% respectively on higher margin assumption. Maintain REDUCE with target price of Rs 624 (SoTP)

Stocks in news

Infosys, Tata Steel, Biocon, YES Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Unitech and Reliance Industries etc

Commodity watch

Zinc prices on London Metal Exchange (LME) soared to a 10-year high in yesterday’s trade. Zinc hit above $3,000 per tonne for the first time since October 2007. Zinc prices have gained 15% YTD and are up by around 34% yoy

Technical calls

Buy Torrent Pharma with a target of Rs 1,560, says Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP – Technical (Equity) at Tradebulls Securities.

Stock recommendation

KNR Constructions has reported yet another strong quarter with Q1 FY18 standalone revenues growing by ~59% yoy on the back of strong execution. We have increased our estimates to incorporate the strong performance. KNR’s standalone EPC business is currently trading at a P/E of 14x FY19E EPS. With the sharp rise in stock price, we downgrade our rating to Accumulate for target price of Rs.237 per share (based on SOTP valuation)

Source: IIFL report

Nifty outlook

Intraday support for Nifty is seen at 9,840 while resistance at 9,945, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. READ MORE HERE

Technical check on the markets

Nifty closed again in the positive territory as anticipated after forming a “morning star reversal” candlestick pattern. Now, on the upside the Nifty is close to achieve a minimum of 50% retracement target i.e. 9912 levels and above that 9965 which is 61.8% retracement of the entire recent fall from 10137 to 9685 levels. The fall is likely to be a corrective one and this week is expected to be a positive weekly close which will further confirm the same

Source: Anand Rathi Research

Technical calls

RBI minutes

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) members said easing consumer inflation had supported the need for a rate cut at its August meeting, but warned prices could start accelerating, minutes showed on Wednesday. READ FULL REPORT HERE

Fed minutes of meet

Federal Reserve policymakers appeared increasingly wary about recent weak inflation and some called for halting interest rate hikes until it was clear the trend was transitory, according to the minutes of the US central bank's last policy meeting.

The readout of the July 25-26 meeting, released on Wednesday, also indicated the Fed was poised to begin reducing its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

8:49 AM Asian markets



Asian stocks edged up on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1%, weighed down by the yen's strength. South Korean shares advanced 0.1% after the leaders of both North Korea and the United States appeared to back off from their heated rhetoric from last week.

Wall Street on Wednesday

US stocks ended slightly firmer on Wednesday but off the day's highs as worries mounted over President Donald Trump's agenda and minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are worried about weak inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.88 points, or 0.12% to end at 22,024.87, the S&P 500 gained 3.5 points, or 0.14% to 2,468.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.10 points, or 0.19% to 6,345.11.

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty, Nifty futures listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, was trading at 9,902, down 6 points or 0.06%.

