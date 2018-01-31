Morgan Stanley shifts p-note base as govt tightens rules for FPIs

Morgan Stanley, India’s largest (p-note) issuer, has shifted its operations from to amid changes to the According to sources, all the issued by the American brokerage starting from January 1, 2018 will be coming through route instead of However, the has not shut-down its operations as a substantial amount of it has issued from that jurisdiction are still active and transferring these instruments to a different location could trigger tax provisions of indirect transfers. This shift by comes even as the Indian government has tightened the policy framework around (FPIs) selecting a jurisdiction purely based on tax reasons. has gone ahead with the movement even as another top foreign brokerage red-flagged the issue with the Finance Ministry in August 2016. The development brings forth several loopholes in the current regulations including the newly implemented (GAAR). According to data compiled by the market regulator (Sebi) in 2016, is the largest p-note issuer in the country with a market share of 14.3 per cent followed by with a share of 11.2 per cent. “Given the new terms of Indo-Mauritius DTAA, it is a rational decision from business point of view for Although such a transition is majorly based on tax concerns, there is nothing much the Indian authorities could do as has enough establishments in to suffice all the conditions of GAAR,” said a source privy to the development. Top five p-note issuers in India Name Country Market share (%) Morgan Stanley Singapore 14.4 Copthall Investments Mauritius 11.3 Goldman Sachs Singapore 9.2 Credit Suisse Singapore 7.6 Merill Lynch Spain 5.4 Source: Sebi provisions empower the Indian authorities to declare an arrangement as an 'impermissible avoidance arrangement,' if the main purpose of the agreement is to obtain a 'tax benefit'. However, in order to decide if an arrangement is for tax benefit or not, taxmen rely on tests like commercial substance. These tests take into consideration the establishment, set-up, employees and business activities of the firm in the new jurisdiction while to arrive at a conclusion. Firms like can easily fulfill these conditions as they have pan-global presence and also have permanent establishments across the major global including “ gives considerable power to Indian authorities to penalize the investors who choose a jurisdiction solely based on tax considerations. Having said that, about half a dozen big which have a pan-global presence might still be able to manage such a movement, as they have establishments around the world,” said Tejesh Chitlangi, partner, The government has also signed (MLIs) as a part of OECD (BEPS) convention to further tighten the policy framework around by foreign institutions and multi-national companies (MNCs). The instruments are aimed at institutions who avoid tax through the strategic use of cross-border shifting of profits. Although conditions under are relatively stringent compared to domestic anti-avoidance rules, invoking does not seem to be an option for the government at this point as there are still plenty of uncertainties around the framework.

To begin with, don’t have the complete legal status yet and in order to provide legal sanctity, government will have to tweak several acts including the Income Tax Act. Also, are monitored through Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) an intergovernmental organisation. Hence, until all the signatories make necessary changes to their domestic laws, extent of enforceability of these agreements remains unclear, tax experts said.