Mutual funds turn net buyers for 11th straight quarter

Quarter Mutual funds ended Net inflow (Rs cr) Jun-14 659 Sep-14 16,380 Dec-14 14,654 Mar-15 9,129 Jun-15 23,746 Sep-15 25,296 Dec-15 14,028 Mar-16 3,075 Jun-16 6,487 Sep-16 6,525 Dec-16 31,948 Source: Sebi Data compiled by BS Research

stake (in %) Price on BSE (in Rs) Net profit/loss (Rs cr) Company Mar-14 Sep-16 Chg 31/03/2014 05/01/2017 % chg FY14 FY16 Astra Microwave 4.49 31.98 27.5 50.80 114.15 125 51.02 56.24 ITD Cem 0.79 24.76 24.0 14.23 166.60 1071 9.19 53.86 Indian Terrain - 21.98 22.0 30.50 149.00 389 9.79 29.74 MCX 0.05 20.53 20.5 490.10 1272.00 160 121.86 51.96 KEI Industries - 18.43 18.4 12.46 125.80 910 11.71 62.19 KNR Construct. 8.03 26.41 18.4 17.79 169.35 852 59.01 124.47 Sanghvi Movers 2.83 19.55 16.7 68.95 214.25 211 -14.49 115.93 Mold-Tek Pack. - 15.20 15.2 20.00 199.65 898 9.77 24.22 Techno Elecric 1.31 16.42 15.1 55.73 320.00 474 86.25 98.98 APL Apollo 2.46 17.29 14.8 198.15 937.80 373 59.15 116.71 Performance of companies in increased their stake between April 2014 and Sep 2016 Source : CapitalinePlus

turned net buyers for a record 11th straight quarter in December, investing more than Rs 150,000 crore in equities in past 33 months.Domestic have made a highest quarterly inflow of Rs 31,959 crore in equities during October-December, 2016 quarter amid weakness in the stock post demonetisation.With this, the were net buyers in equities for the 11th straight quarter since June 2014, following the victory of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance in the general election held in May 2014.According to the data released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), have pumped in a net of Rs 151,927 crore in 33 months between April 2014 and December 2016.In past two-and-half years, total market share of in equities increased by one percentage points. Currently, account 4.59% of total market capitalization of BSE against 3.45% at the end of March 2014. The calculation is based on the shareholding pattern filed by the companies with the stock exchanges on quarterly basis. The shareholding data for December 2016 quarter is yet to be filed.An analysis of stocks performance of 332 companies from the BSE500 and smallcap index in which increased their holdings more than one percentage points during this period reveals that 274 stocks outperformed the market by recording higher returns as compared to 19% returns reported by the S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE Smallcap index zoomed 75%, while S&P BSE500 index was up 34% during the same period.The market price of 185 companies has been more than doubled. In 54 companies held nil holdings at the end of March 2014 quarter, according to data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau.