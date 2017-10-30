Offshore India funds, ETFs pump in $6 bn in Jan-Sep

-
Optimistic of the country's long-term growth prospects, India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have pumped in nearly $6 billion in the first nine months of the year.
In contrast, these funds had pulled out $1.73 billion in January-September of 2016, according to a Morningstar report.
The offshore India fund -- not domiciled in India -- receives flow from overseas investors and in turn, invests the money in Indian markets.
India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.
According to the report, India-focused offshore funds invested $4.96 billion during January-September of the year while those of ETFs witnessed an infusion of $747 million, taking the total to $5.7 billion.
On a positive note, the money largely came into offshore funds which signify long-term money as against offshore ETF, where the money is largely short-term.
"I still feel that the long-term story is intact and solid and we will continue to get long-term money through the fund route," said Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research at Morningstar India.
During the July-September quarter, offshore funds and ETFs together witnessed an inflow of $935 million, which was lower than $2.77 billion seen in the preceding three months.
"One of the major reasons which is working against emerging markets is the increased tension on the Korean peninsula due to the stand-off between the US and North Korea," Srivastava said.
Besides, India is more impacted largely due to the delay in the pick-up of economic growth. This, coupled with expensive valuations, makes it a tricky situation, he added.
