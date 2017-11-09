One year of demonetisation: 5 best and worst-performing stocks

Defying the initial shock after the government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8 last year, the benchmark stock indices have delivered robust returns on the back of abundant domestic liquidity and the hope of a recovery in corporate earnings.



The knee-jerk reaction in the early days after demonetisation was mainly attributed to the lack of enough cash in the system hitting consumption.



Stock Price (Rs) Company 08-Nov-2016 08-Nov-2017 % Change Bajaj Finance 983.70 1775.70 80.51 Industries 501.75 887.80 76.94 Tata Steel 408.65 693.15 69.62 Bharti Airtel 304.90 495.30 62.45 Industries 167.40 263.05 57.14

Stock Price (Rs) Company 08-Nov-2016 08-Nov-2017 % Change Coal India 317.05 288.05 -9.15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 635.40 537.80 -15.36 Tata Motors 540.20 438.20 -18.88 Dr. Reddys Laboratories 3119.00 2346.60 -24.76 Lupin 1507.60 841.25 -44.20

In the one year since the announcement of the note-ban move, the BSE has jumped nearly 5,800 points, or 21%, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty has rallied 20.5% from 8,515.57 to 10,303. During the same period, the BSE and BSE indices have surged 30% and 39%, respectively.The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies during a year since demonetisation has jumped by more than Rs 33 lakh crore to Rs 145 lakh crore. The biggest contributors to the surge in market capitalisation on BSE have been Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, which together contributed over Rs 4.5 lakh crore.Among the stocks, was the top gainer (up 83%), followed by RIL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Industries, all of which jumped in the range of 60-81%. Meanwhile, was the biggest laggard in the pack, down 42% during the same period. Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Motors, and were some of the other prominent losers.Market heavyweight has surged 77% on NSE in the past year, mainly boosted by the launch of 4G telecom services by subsidiary Jio. The company, which last week became the first Indian firm to cross the Rs 6-lakh-crore mark in market capitalisation on a closing basis, has been the most valuable firm on the bourses.Among indices, although the Nifty Realty was the most hit during demonetisation, it recovered the most as well. The index surged over 75% in the past year to be the best-performing sectoral index followed by the Nifty Energy (up 42%), Nifty Metal (up 41%) and NSE Consumption (up 27%). The Nifty Pharma index, however, underperformed the broader indices and became the worst-performing sectoral index in the past year, with a 12% decline.