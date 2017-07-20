ONGC deal is not value accretive for HPCL shareholders: analysts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) slipped dipped 5% to Rs 364 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in early morning trade on profit booking after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale
of its 51% equity in the company to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which gained 3% in intra-day trade.
Shares of MRPL – a subsidiary of ONGC
– slipped 2.5% to Rs 128 levels, after hitting high of Rs 133 in intra-day trade. On Wednesday, the stock had rallied 6.5% on the BSE.
The development, analysts say the only good news from the perspective of HPCL shareholders
is that it will become ONGC's subsidiary. As a majority shareholder in the company, it will be within the means of ONGC
to leverage HPCL's balance sheet, they say, and do not see the move to be value accretive for HPCL’s shareholders.
“The apprehension is that a full merger will not be value accretive to the shareholders
of HPCL, which has enjoyed a 900% appreciation in price in the last three years. That is because; HPCL
and BPCL have been the two biggest beneficiaries of the free pricing of petrol and diesel. If HPCL
just becomes a subsidiary of ONGC, then the twin purposes of a bigger balance sheet of ONGC
and protecting the interests of HPCL shareholders
will be met," points out a note from Angel Broking.
That apart, the merger will be a long drawn process, the benefits of which, will take a lot of time to get reflected in the operations and financials of both these companies.
ONGC’s subsidiary, ONGC
Videsh, which is engaged in acquiring the energy assets across the world also has been suffering from extreme volatility in oil prices. Hence, acquisition of HPCL
as a subsidiary or ultimate merger would help ONGC
to smoothen its profit streams to a large extent at a consolidated or standalone level.
“The deal will not benefit retail shareholders HPCL
a great deal. At the current levels, we are not comfortable holding on to HPCL
and have a reduce rating on the stock. ONGC, on the other hand, has huge value and becomes a buy at the current levels. That apart, being a standalone upstream player at a time when crude oil
prices are volatile is not a good strategy for ONGC.
We have a target of Rs 217 on the stock,” explains A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
“As far as HPCL shareholders
are concerned, the proposed deal would not have any significant implications in the short-term. It is just an issue of change in the ownership from government to government-owned entity. However, in the long-term, once these two companies work together as parent and subsidiary, there exists the possibility of complete merger to create a mega oil & gas entity. The same possibility in the long-term would place the ONGC shareholders
relatively in a much better position,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research
& Advisory.
