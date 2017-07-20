TRENDING ON BS
ONGC deal is not value accretive for HPCL shareholders: analysts

At the industry level, the deal will pave way for more consolidation in the sector, analysts say

Puneet Wadhwa & Deepak Korgaonkar  |  New Delhi / Mumbai 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) slipped dipped 5% to Rs 364 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in early morning trade on profit booking after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of its 51% equity in the company to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which gained 3% in intra-day trade.

Since July 12, HPCL has outperformed the market by gaining 12% on reports that the merger with ONGC will be completed by the end of this fiscal year. ONGC had gained 1.7% as compared to 0.66% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during the period. At 09:46 am; ONGC was up 2.4% at Rs 167, while HPCL trading 3.3% lower at Rs 371 on BSE.

Also Read: We understand an open offer will not apply, says D K Sarraf

Shares of MRPL – a subsidiary of ONGC – slipped 2.5% to Rs 128 levels, after hitting high of Rs 133 in intra-day trade. On Wednesday, the stock had rallied 6.5% on the BSE.

The development, analysts say the only good news from the perspective of HPCL shareholders is that it will become ONGC's subsidiary. As a majority shareholder in the company, it will be within the means of ONGC to leverage HPCL's balance sheet, they say, and do not see the move to be value accretive for HPCL’s shareholders.

“The apprehension is that a full merger will not be value accretive to the shareholders of HPCL, which has enjoyed a 900% appreciation in price in the last three years. That is because; HPCL and BPCL have been the two biggest beneficiaries of the free pricing of petrol and diesel. If HPCL just becomes a subsidiary of ONGC, then the twin purposes of a bigger balance sheet of ONGC and protecting the interests of HPCL shareholders will be met," points out a note from Angel Broking.

Also Read: Govt, ONGC gain from HPCL stake sale

That apart, the merger will be a long drawn process, the benefits of which, will take a lot of time to get reflected in the operations and financials of both these companies. 

ONGC’s subsidiary, ONGC Videsh, which is engaged in acquiring the energy assets across the world also has been suffering from extreme volatility in oil prices. Hence, acquisition of HPCL as a subsidiary or ultimate merger would help ONGC to smoothen its profit streams to a large extent at a consolidated or standalone level.

“The deal will not benefit retail shareholders HPCL a great deal. At the current levels, we are not comfortable holding on to HPCL and have a reduce rating on the stock. ONGC, on the other hand, has huge value and becomes a buy at the current levels. That apart, being a standalone upstream player at a time when crude oil prices are volatile is not a good strategy for ONGC. We have a target of Rs 217 on the stock,” explains A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

From an industry standpoint, analysts believe this consolidation could facilitate a mega refinery projects in the country and paves the way for more consolidations / stake sales in the oil & gas sector.

“As far as HPCL shareholders are concerned, the proposed deal would not have any significant implications in the short-term. It is just an issue of change in the ownership from government to government-owned entity. However, in the long-term, once these two companies work together as parent and subsidiary, there exists the possibility of complete merger to create a mega oil & gas entity. The same possibility in the long-term would place the ONGC shareholders relatively in a much better position,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research & Advisory.

