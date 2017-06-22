Packaged food makers pack a punch

Mid-size entities like Manpasand Beverages, DFM Foods positioned well to tap new trends

Mid-size entities like Manpasand Beverages, DFM Foods positioned well to tap new trends

Increasing urbanisation, higher income levels, convenience and growing penetration of modern trade are structural drivers for growth of packaged foods in India. While larger companies like Nestle India, Britannia and the like are often mentioned, some mid-cap companies are also expected to grow at a rapid clip. Such as, among others, Manpasand Beverages, DFM Foods, Agro Tech Foods and ADF Foods. These operate in varied segments of beverages, snack foods, edible oils or pickles, among others, and have good brand recall. With rising snacking habits, these companies are well-poised ...

Sheetal Agarwal