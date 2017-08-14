Parsvnath Developers, Pincon Spirit locked lower circuit as trading resumes

Shares of Parsvnath Developers, Kavit Industries, Pincon Spirit and Signet Industries are locked in their respective lower circuits as trading resumed in these stocks after a gap of one week. Besides these four, Kalpana Industries and SQS India too plunged 20% in early morning trade on the BSE.The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday extended interim relief to six more companies, earlier barred from trading by the regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for being "suspected shell companies". On Thursday, stayed restrictions imposed by the on shares of J Kumar Infraprojects andSince Monday, August 7, trading in 331 companies had been halted after they were moved to Stage VI of graded surveillance measures, where trading is allowed only once a month. These entities had moved the appellate tribunal against for classifying them as "shell companies". They've all given several documents and their statement of filings to argue that they are not shell companies and are in compliance with all regulations.tanked 18% to Rs 90.80 on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Friday’s 20% fall, on back of heavy volumes. The trading volumes on the counter surged more than six-fold with a combined 7.84 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE till 09:43 am.J Kumar Infraprojects, too, plunged 20% to Rs 182, after its previous day’s 20% decline on BSE.