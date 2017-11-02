Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark gain even after price-fixing charges in US

-
ALSO READIndian pharma gets US FDA booster dose Dr Reddy's prospects hinge on FDA clearances Dr Reddy's up 4% after receiving EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam Unit I R&D growth in pharma firms like Cipla, Dr Reddy's outpaces revenue growth Indian drug firms' R&D spending rises as growth slows in US, domestic mkts
-
The companies are Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Emcure, the Business Standard report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
All three listed pharmaceutical companies DRL, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma were up more than 2% each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 09:46 AM; Nifty Pharma index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.8%, as compared to unchanged in Nifty 50 index at 10,441.
Besides these three stocks, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Lupin from the Nifty Pharma index, while Ajanta Pharma, Marksans Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Sanfoi India and Biocon the non-index stocks were up 3% to 6%.
Divi’s Laboratories surged 17% to Rs 1,076, after the company said that it has been informed by the US-FDA that it will be lifting the Import Alert 66-40 and moving to close out the Warning letter issued to the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam. The stock zoomed 21% to Rs 1,118 on the NSE in early morning trade.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|DIVI'S LAB.
|1071.85
|920.30
|16.5
|MARKSANS PHARMA
|49.05
|46.40
|5.7
|AJANTA PHARMA
|1256.00
|1208.90
|3.9
|GLENMARK PHARMA.
|645.10
|621.25
|3.8
|AUROBINDO PHARMA
|789.20
|761.90
|3.6
|NATCO PHARMA
|1006.00
|974.45
|3.2
|CADILA HEALTH.
|513.00
|497.70
|3.1
|IPCA LABS.
|541.50
|525.55
|3.0
|SANOFI INDIA
|4590.90
|4458.35
|3.0
|GRANULES INDIA
|142.20
|138.20
|2.9
|SEQUENT SCIEN.
|110.00
|107.10
|2.7
|LUPIN
|1055.05
|1027.45
|2.7
|BIOCON
|371.20
|361.85
|2.6
|FDC
|205.40
|200.55
|2.4
|SUN PHARMA.INDS.
|560.40
|548.45
|2.2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU