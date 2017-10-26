JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

Board of SREI Equipment Finance approves IPO of up to Rs 2,000 cr
Business Standard

Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO subscribed 7.5 times on Day 2

The price band for the IPO is Rs 247-252 per share

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

File photo of Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
File photo of Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The Rs 1,542-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (AMC) was subscribed 7.5 times on Thursday, a day before its close. The institutional investor portion of the offering has garnered 10 times subscription, wealthy investor portion has been subscribed 16 times and retail investor category is subscribed 2.4 times.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 247 to 252 per share. Promoters Nippon Life and Reliance Capital are offering their shares in the IPO worth up to Rs 643 crore and Rs 282 crore respectively. Reliance Nippon AMC will also issue fresh shares worth Rs 617 crore in the IPO. At the top end of the price band, Reliance Nippon, which manages assets worth over Rs 3.8 lakh crore, will be valued at Rs 15,420 crore.
First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements