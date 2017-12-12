Repro India dips 8% post Q2 results

has dipped 8% to Rs 793 on the BSE in noon deal after the company reported a 85% year on year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.54 crore in September quarter (Q2FY18), due to lower operational income and higher other expenses. It had profit of Rs 17.42 crore in year ago quarter.Operational income of the company during the quarter under review declined by 6.7% to Rs 70 crore from Rs 75 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.“Other expenses include provision of Rs 6.31 crore towards contingency as a matter of prudence, offsetting the other income impact on the bottom line,” said in investor presentation.The company posted profit of Rs 2.42 crore on revenues of Rs 70 crore in June quarter.is a provider of end to end print solutions and one of the largest India-based producers of books. The company provides content, print & fulfillment solutions to publishers across the world.On Monday, the stock hit an all-time high of Rs 863 in intra-day trade had outperformed the market in past four months. Since August 11, 2017, the stock zoomed 82% as compared to 7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till yesterday.