Sagar Cements rallies 24% in four days on HDFC Mutual Fund stake buys

“On December 29, 2017, HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company Limited A/c HDFC Prudence Fund has purchased 520,000 equity shares representing 2.55% stake in Sagar Cements via open market,” HDFC Mutual Fund said in a BSE filing.
Post acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund’s total holding in Sagar Cements increased to 7.67% from 5.12%. The name of the sellers however, not ascertained immediately.
At 10:56 AM; the stock was trading 9% higher at Rs 996 on BSE, as compared to 0.34% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 100,768 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU