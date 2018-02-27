Sales and profit at MNCs is catching up with royalty payouts, says IiAs

-
Sales and profit at multinational companies (MNCs) is catching up with royalty payouts, said proxy advisory firm IiAs. In the last few years, royalty payments, as a percentage of profits, remained high despite tepid growth in earnings. In FY17, 31 MNCs paid about Rs 77.8 billion, which accounted for almost 20 per cent of their pre-royalty pre-tax profits. “The most tangible measurement of this benefit is that the MNCs outperform other companies in their relevant industry indices — in revenues, profits, or both.
While this benefit was not visible in the past, the pace of growth in pre-royalty pre-tax profits is now closer to that of royalty. This reflects on the MNCs’ increased absorption capacity for royalty payments,” said IiAS.The proxy advisory firm said royalty payment was a “legitimate expense” and MNCs based in India benefit from having “a globally-recognised brand and access to technology”. It said the Nifty MNC index tends to outperform others, which showed that investors value the benefits of having a global parent. However, even at current levels, royalty payments “continue to remain high” and MNCs should provide shareholders the basis of such payments.
