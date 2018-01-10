Sebi mulling lower limit of Rs 100 mn m-cap for firms to stay listed

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India may be planning to impose a minimum market capitalisation (m-cap) requirement of Rs 100 million for companies to stay listed, Livemint reported, citing sources. The move is said to be aimed at removing penny stocks from the Penny stocks are generally valued under Rs 10. These stocks are said to be highly risky because of their low Their market capitalisation is usually very less. In the past, the market regulator and income tax department have unearthed huge scams that were carried out using penny stocks. 11,000 cases of abuse came under the Sebi's radar in May last year. The entities had allegedly misused capital gains provisions to evade Rs 34,000 crore in taxes to the income tax (I-T) department, as reported earlier by the Business Standard. Many international exchanges have a similar requirement.

For instance, a company needs to maintain a free-float market capitalisation of a minimum of $50 million over a 30-day period in order to remain listed. Free-float market capitalization takes into consideration only those shares issued by the company that is readily available for trading in the market. It generally excludes promoters’ holding, government holding, strategic holding and other locked-in shares. A high free-float ensures better and may attract higher institutional participation.