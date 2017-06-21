Sebi tightens rules for offshore derivatives, to impose $1,000 as fee

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)on Wednesday tightened regulations on by increasing fees and banning the sales of certain products, while at the same time easing registration rules for

The regulator said its board had decided to impose a fee of $1,000 every three years, starting from April 1 this year, on each offshore derivative instrument (ODI) subscriber to be collected by the issuer.

also said it would prohibit ODIs that track derivatives except for those issued for hedging purposes, in a statement issued at the conclusion of its quarterly board meeting.

The regulator added it would ease some rules for foreign portfolio investors, including expanding the eligible jurisdictions for registration under this category to more countries with diplomatic tie-ups with India.

The move is intended to steer more funds to register as instead of investing through ODIs that track Indian assets, which are harder to oversee for Indian regulators.

For full statement see: http://bit.ly/2tNpHr0