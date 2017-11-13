Select hotel & restaurant shares gain on GST rate change

-
Restaurants in hotels with room tariff of Rs 7,500 and above per day will attract 18% GST with full input tax credit.
Among the individual stocks, Royal Orchid Hotels hit a 52-week high of Rs 156, up 16%, and Speciality Restaurants rallied 8% to Rs 127 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Asian Hotels (West), Jindal Hotels, Advani Hotels, EIH Associate Hotels and Coffee Day Enterprises are among those trading 2% to 8% higher, as compared to 0.28% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:56 AM.
According to PTI report, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) said the GST Council's decision to cut tax rate for restaurants to 5% without input tax credit comes as a big relief for the industry.
"We are very happy with new GST slab announcement for restaurants. Our proposals were considered with due importance and this announcement is a big relief for the hospitality sector," HRAEI President Sudesh Poddar said in a release.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|ROYAL ORCH.HOTEL
|149.15
|134.55
|10.9
|ASIAN HOTELS (W)
|324.00
|302.00
|7.3
|JINDAL HOTELS
|62.50
|59.00
|5.9
|SPECIALITY REST.
|124.30
|118.25
|5.1
|HOWARD HOTELS
|6.80
|6.48
|4.9
|HOTEL RUGBY
|3.22
|3.07
|4.9
|FOMENTO RESORTS
|160.00
|152.70
|4.8
|ADVANI HOTELS.
|65.35
|62.55
|4.5
|THE BYKE HOSPI.
|159.70
|152.95
|4.4
|ARAMBHAN HOSPIT.
|36.00
|34.50
|4.4
|EIH ASSOC.HOTELS
|370.00
|355.00
|4.2
|BEST EASTERN HOT
|67.85
|65.25
|4.0
|VICEROY HOTELS
|17.55
|16.90
|3.9
|SINCLAIRS HOTELS
|416.80
|401.35
|3.9
|ASIAN HOTELS (E)
|279.00
|274.15
|1.8
|ORIENTAL HOTELS
|39.30
|38.65
|1.7
|COFFEE DAY ENTER
|231.90
|228.15
|1.6
