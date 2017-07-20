TRENDING ON BS
RIL Q1 earnings today: Jio financials, 4G feature phone to be focus of AGM
LIVE: Nifty reclaims 9,900 in pre-open trade; RIL, Wipro Q1 earnings eyed

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The markets are expected to open flat-to-positive on Thursday tracking Asian markets which scaled near-decade peak after a record close on Wall Street. Back home, investors will keep a close eye on the June quarter results of index heavyweight Reliance Industries and Wipro, while the market reaction to cabinet's approval to ONGC-HPCL merger also holds key. 

Meanwhile, global investors await the Japanese and European central bank meetings for clues on their policy outlooks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15%, hovering near its highest level since December 2007. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.1%. Australian stocks rose 0.3% and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.15%. 

9:05 AM Nifty reclaims its crucial 9,900, while Sensex gained over 100 points in pre-open trade

9:04 AM ONGC to take over HPCL Get all the details here

8:54 AM SGX Nifty

At 8:52 am, the SGX Nifty, was trading at 9,926.50, down 1 points or 0.01%. 

