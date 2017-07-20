LIVE: Nifty reclaims 9,900 in pre-open trade; RIL, Wipro Q1 earnings eyed

The are expected to open flat-to-positive on Thursday tracking Asian which scaled near-decade peak after a record close on Wall Street. Back home, investors will keep a close eye on the June quarter results of index heavyweight Reliance Industries and Wipro, while the market reaction to cabinet's approval to ONGC- also holds key.

Meanwhile, global investors await the Japanese and European central bank meetings for clues on their policy outlooks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15%, hovering near its highest level since December 2007. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.1%. Australian stocks rose 0.3% and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.15%.