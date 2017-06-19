Sensex up 150 points as India Inc gets GST filing breather; RIL up 1.8%

In broader market, S&P BSE Midcap gained 0.4% while the S&P BSE Smallcap rose 0.5%

Benchmark indices readed higher in the morning trade on Monday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India will launch a new national (GST) as planned on July 1and gave return filing breather to India Inc for two months.



Global stocks were steady tracking Wall Street’s uninspiring performance, as investors braced for start of talks.



At 10:22 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,212, up 156 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,627, up 39 points.



Broader underperformed benchmark indices with S&P BSE up 0.08% and the S&P BSE up 0.1%.



"A fortnight long consolidation has seen prices slipping systemically and at a slow pace, devoid of much drama.This has significantly raised the the chances of an upswing that could potentially fast track the race to 10k. Alternatively, a direct fall below 9,540 negate all such possibilities, and will push the upside prospects away for the near term, at least until 8,900 is seen," said Geogit Financial Services in a note.



Buzzing Stocks



RIL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and ITC were the top gainers on BSE while Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Coal India were the top losers.



Tata Steel gained 1.5% after Tata Sons said it plans to buy out Tata Steel's stake in Tata Motors on or after June 23, in a regulatory filing on Saturday. Tata Motors fell 0.8% on the announcement.



RIL gained nearly 2% after Bank of America Merill Lynch said in a report that around 90% of Reliance Jio users are estimated to have subscribed to its promotional Prime membership plan.



July 1 launch on; return timelines extended



Council on Sunday decided to introduce the new indirect tax system from the midnight of June 30-July 1, but gave a relaxed timetable and exemption from penalties and late fees to industry while filing returns in the first two months.



Jaitley, speaking after a meeting of a coordination panel, said there would be "a slight relaxation of time" covering July and August before the strict filing timetable would apply from September.



More than 6.5 million businesses have already signed up for the GST, Jaitley said, more than four-fifths of those already registered to pay India's old business taxes. Read full story here



CDSL's opens today



The initial public offering (IPO) of leading securities depository Central Depository Services (CDSL) will open for subscription on June 19, with a price band of Rs 145-149 per share.



The company is expected to raise Rs 509.92 crore at the lower end of price band and Rs 523.99 crore at the higher end of the price band.



Global Markets



Asian stocks rose on Monday, amid muted Wall Street's uninspiring performance on Friday, while sterling was mostly steady after a van rammed into pedestrians in London even as braced for the start of talks.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% while Japan's Nikkei added 0.6%.



Australian shares climbed 0.5 and South Korea's KOSPI jumped 0.6%.



Chinese shares advanced 0.55% after data showed home prices rose 10.4% in May from a year ago, although slowing from April's 10.7% gain.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.85%.



