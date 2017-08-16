Shreyas Shipping zooms 20% on robust Q1 results

Operational revenues during the quarter under review increased 39% to Rs 118 crore from Rs 85 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 24% in Q1FY18 from 14% in year ago quarter.
“The growth momentum was largely driven by higher volumes and increase in freight rates. The vessel utilisation levels have increased despite increased tonnage,” Shreyas Shipping said in a statement.
Globally, the environment has improved over the second half of the previous year. The charter hire rates and the scrap rates have seen a positive uptrend since the beginning of the year, it added.
Till 10:08 am; a combined 274,578 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 69,000 shares on the BSE and NSE.
