Surya Roshni up 12% on order win of Rs 839 million; zooms 42% in one week

hits record high of Rs 522, up 12% on BSE in intra-day trade after the company said it has received an order worth of Rs 839 million for supply of street and tube lights. “The Company has obtained orders for supply of street lights under SLNP (Street light National Program) and for supply of tube lights aggregating to Rs 839 million from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL),” said in a regulatory filing. The company received Rs 772 million order to design, manufacture, testing and supply of 40 million street lights in territory of Agra & Firozabad (U. P), NTPC/NCL/NSPCL and Gram Panchayats of A.

P. is engaged in steel pipes & strips and lighting & consumer durables segment. The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Monday, 12th February, 2018 to consider the unaudited quarterly/nine months results of the company for the period ended 31st December, 2017. The stock has rallied 42% thus far in the current week from Rs 367, as compared to 3% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 12:33 PM; it was trading 9% higher at Rs 508 on BSE, as against 1.15% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.62 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.