Suspected shell company Prakash Industries zooms 208% in 2017

Prakash Industries, and are among 331 companies that the market regulator banned trading, have rallied by up to 208% during the current calendar year 2017 (CY17).The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed stock exchanges to initiate action against 331 firms that it suspects are shell companies and are listed on the bourses.Trading in all such listed securities, Sebi said, shall be placed in Stage VI of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) with immediate effect. If any listed company out of the said list is already identified under any stage of GSM, it shall also be moved to GSM stage VI directly, the order says.Among individual stocks, had zoomed 208% from Rs 45.20 to Rs 139 thus far in CY17. and surged 82% and 38% respectively, as compared to 21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.On Sebi’s directions, said that it is not a “shell company” as alleged.