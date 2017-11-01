JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices open at record highs; Nifty surpasses 10,400

Syndicate Bank surges 14% post September quarter results

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Syndicate Bank's earning from corporate and wholesale banking fell to Rs 2,088.98 crore for the quarter, from Rs 2,562.28 crore a year ago.

Syndicate Bank surged 14% to Rs 94 on the BSE in early morning trade after the state-owned bank's assets quality improved sequentially in September 2017 quarter (Q2FY18).

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio in Q2FY18 stood at 9.39% down sequentially from 9.96% as on June 2017(Q1FY18), the net NPA ratio decreased to 5.76% from 6.27% in previous quarter, Syndicate Bank said in a press release.

The gross NPA and net NPA stood at 7.72% and 5.03%, respectively, as on September 2016, (Q2FY17).

Syndicate Bank reported 28% jump in its July-September quarter profit to Rs 105 crore on annual basis. It had posted a profit of Rs 82 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) increased by 7% to Rs 1,649 crore from Rs 1,545 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Net interest margin (NIM) improved from 2.7% in Q2FY17 to 2.91% in Q2FY18.

At 09:30 AM; the stock was up 11% at Rs 92 on the BSE, as compared to 0.83% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 94.90 touched on May 9, 2017 in intra-day trade. A combined 12.19 million have already changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far. 
First Published: Wed, November 01 2017. 09:38 IST

