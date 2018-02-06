Tata Motors, LIC Housing among 46 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-week low

JUST IN
Asian shares plunge after Wall St suffers its biggest decline since 2011
Astra Microwave, Castrol India, Cummins India, Exide Ind, Godfrey Phillips and India Cements are among 46 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Nearly one out of 10 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hit 52-week low on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the benchmark indices opened weak on weak global cues. Tata Motors, LIC Housing Finance, Astra Microwave, Castrol India, Cummins India, Exide Industries, Godfrey Phillips and India Cements are among 46 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on BSE. At 09:53 AM; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,021 points or 2.9% at 33,736, while the S&P BSE500 index slipped 3.2% at 14,318 on BSE. The Sensex plunged 1,274 points or 3.7% in intra-day trade, recorded its sharpest intra-day decline since November 9, 2016, when it fell 6%. Asian shares and US stock futures sank on Tuesday, after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as investors' faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble. US stocks suffered one of their worst days in recent memory in the last trading session, as markets continued to throw a tantrum over rising interest rates. U. K. shares tumbled as a strong U. S. jobs report reinforced the Fed's outlook for three interest-rate hikes this year and investors looked ahead to a new round of talks between the U. K. and European Union starting Tuesday, Angel Broking said in a client note. On domestic front, Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session, tracking weak cues from global markets, after a strong U. S. jobs report for January helped fuel expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift borrowing costs more than the three times initially expected this year, it added. Among the individual stocks, Tata Motors was trading 7% lower at Rs 368, after hitting a 52-week low of Rs 357 on BSE in early morning deal.

At a consolidated level, Tata Motors on Monday after market hours reported profits of Rs 12.14 billion against Rs 1.11 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenues grew 16.1% to Rs 741.56 billion during the quarter. The consolidated profits are lower than analysts’ expectations of more than Rs 30 billion. After tuned net buyers of tune Rs 116 billion thus far in the calendar year 2018 till Friday, foreign portfolio investors have sold equity amounting Rs 12.63 billion on Monday, the stock exchange data shows.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ADVANCE. ENZYME. 233.70 222.05 235.45 05-Feb-18
ALLAHABAD BANK 57.25 56.00 59.45 05-Feb-18
ANDHRA BANK 45.85 45.10 47.50 05-Feb-18
ASTRA MICROWAVE 104.80 98.00 101.05 08-Nov-17
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 13.25 12.85 13.08 29-Mar-17
BANK OF MAHA 19.00 18.65 18.75 05-Feb-18
CASTROL INDIA 174.25 173.10 173.80 05-Feb-18
CENTRAL BANK 65.85 65.15 67.00 05-Feb-18
CORPORATION BANK 34.80 34.00 35.10 05-Feb-18
CUMMINS INDIA 789.10 767.05 788.00 05-Feb-18
D B CORP 321.15 319.00 320.00 05-Feb-18
DENA BANK 22.35 22.00 22.10 05-Feb-18
EQUITAS HOLDINGS 131.50 130.10 133.45 18-Dec-17
EXIDE INDS. 197.75 192.85 194.85 22-Aug-17
FORCE MOTORS 2933.60 2900.00 2961.00 05-Feb-18
FORTIS HEALTH. 110.50 106.65 117.20 05-Feb-18
GATEWAY DISTR. 212.05 210.00 210.90 08-Sep-17
GODFREY PHILLIPS 857.00 835.05 835.10 11-Aug-17
I D F C 50.35 49.50 50.55 05-Feb-18
I O B 20.10 19.35 20.50 05-Feb-18
INDIA CEMENTS 144.90 141.90 144.35 05-Feb-18
INDO COUNT INDS. 95.25 91.55 92.15 05-Feb-18
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN 163.05 158.90 160.60 05-Feb-18
KAVERI SEED CO. 450.00 433.00 449.55 15-Feb-17
LIC HOUSING FIN. 497.25 483.10 495.40 05-Feb-18
MAX FINANCIAL 511.10 500.00 513.00 09-Mar-17
MAX INDIA 109.95 106.00 111.15 05-Feb-18
MMTC 51.70 49.40 51.10 05-Feb-18
MULTI COMM. EXC. 689.00 665.00 697.65 05-Feb-18
ORIENTAL BANK 108.20 106.90 108.15 05-Feb-18
POWER FIN. CORPN. 107.65 105.95 107.35 05-Feb-18
PTC INDIA FIN 32.80 32.00 32.45 05-Feb-18
SCHNEIDER ELECT. 112.10 106.10 112.10 05-Feb-18
SEQUENT SCIEN. 70.00 65.00 72.10 05-Feb-18
SHARDA CROPCHEM 400.20 400.00 405.10 05-Feb-18
SHILPA MEDICARE 507.00 474.00 510.00 05-Feb-18
SITI NETWORKS 19.60 19.30 20.40 05-Feb-18
SREI INFRA. FIN. 73.65 72.50 76.00 05-Feb-18
STRIDES SHASUN 660.80 640.65 679.50 05-Feb-18
SUZLON ENERGY 12.66 12.10 12.68 05-Feb-18
SYNDICATE BANK 62.20 60.10 61.40 11-Aug-17
TATA MOTORS 368.35 357.00 357.95 11-Aug-17
TATA MOTORS-DVR 204.50 196.95 208.05 08-Sep-17
UCO BANK 28.70 28.35 28.50 11-Aug-17
UNION BANK (I) 120.45 118.65 120.65 05-Feb-18
WELSPUN INDIA 61.65 58.65 60.00 05-Oct-17

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 10:09 IST

