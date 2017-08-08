Tata Steel hits 6-year high post Q1 results

-
The company had posted a huge loss of Rs 3,183 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The strong growth in net profit during the reporting quarter has come despite Rs 617 crore exceptional hit due to provisioning related to mining related operations by its South East Asian operations.
“Strong operating performance both in the Indian operations as well as European operations has resulted in the better than expected results. The management has re-iterated that increased capacity in Indian and ongoing restructuring in the European operations has lead to consolidated sales growth of 19.3% YoY to Rs 30,973 crore,” Angel Broking said in a client note.
Tata Steel except India Steel demand benefiting from government spending on roads, power transmission and distribution.
Supportive government policies in India will improve steel demand as well as reduce exposure to volatility in global steel prices. However, sluggish private investment and appreciating INR pose a risk to domestic steel prices, the company said.
Weak market conditions are expected to prevail in Singapore and Thailand. European steel demand expected to grow by 1.9% in 2017 in line with modest economic growth, it added.
