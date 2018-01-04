JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE:Sensex marginally higher, Nifty holds 10,450; PSU Banks gain
Business Standard

Tata Steel, NMDC hit 52-week high; L&T, Hindalco touch record high

Oil India, Jain Irrigation, Jet Airways and JSPL among 36 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

foreign flows, Stock markets

Tata Steel, NMDC, Oil India, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jet Airways and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) are among 36 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE.

Of these 36 stocks, around 21 recorded new highs in intra-day trade. These include Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Sun TV Network, Hindalco Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Bajaj Electricals, Rain Industries and Sterlite Technologies 

Besides NMDC and Oil India, NHPC, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and SJVN from the public sector undertaking (PSU) hit 52-week highs on BSE.

Tata Steel, the largest gainer among the S&P BSE Sensex stocks, was up 3% to Rs 754, while APL Apollo Tubes too rallied 13% to Rs 2,373 on BSE.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect steel prices to maintain the strength on the back of trade protection measures, consolidation in Chinese steel industries and expected improvement in industrial and infrastructure activities in India.

“Higher grade iron ore prices also are likely to maintain strength, as Chinese mills are now using better grade. Coking coal prices are too likely to remain firm. In case of non- ferrous metals, we expect mixed trend. For aluminium, better clarity should emerge post winter season; China’s expected new capacity will be crucial for the global demand supply dynamics. Higher supply is likely to weigh on Zinc prices. Mine ore and coal prices are expected to remain strong in 2018,” the brokerage firm said in metal & mining sector update.

L&T hit a new high of Rs 1,305, up 2%, extending its previous day’s 2% gain on BSE. In past three weeks, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 10% against 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past one week, L&T has received orders worth of Rs 9,634 crore in various segments.

According to Business Standard report, L&T reported a slew of new orders in the December quarter, which analysts expect will help the engineering conglomerate match the current financial year’s order intake with that of the previous year. The company might also positively surprise with a higher growth rate in order intake, if the expected defence orders fructify. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

Karvy Stock Broking maintains a “BUY” recommendation on L&T with target price of Rs 1,461.

L&T is well positioned to ride the infrastructure boom in the Indian economy through its excellent execution capabilities in diverse sectors like infrastructure, oil & gas, defence, metals & mining, railways etc. coupled with its balance sheet strength when compared to the highly stressed balance sheets of its many smaller competitors in the sector,” the brokerage firm said in a report.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI ENTERP. 183.20 185.00 180.00 03-Jan-18
APL APOLLO 2290.50 2372.95 2115.00 03-Jan-18
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 544.40 551.00 549.25 03-Jan-18
CARBORUNDUM UNI. 395.55 398.75 395.00 04-Dec-17
CESC 1085.00 1093.45 1079.70 20-Sep-17
CROMPTON GR. CON 290.25 295.00 292.05 24-Nov-17
GE POWER 752.40 762.65 750.00 02-Jan-18
GRAPHITE INDIA 857.00 908.00 866.30 03-Jan-18
HEG 2613.00 2775.00 2687.40 03-Jan-18
HEXAWARE TECH. 350.20 354.15 352.55 03-Jan-18
HINDALCO INDS. 280.20 280.90 279.05 03-Jan-18
JAIN IRRIGATION 133.75 134.40 132.90 29-Dec-17
JET AIRWAYS 867.25 878.50 873.00 03-Jan-18
JINDAL SAW 158.00 160.00 155.80 03-Jan-18
JINDAL STEEL 224.00 225.25 222.35 03-Jan-18
JUBILANT FOOD. 1840.20 1869.30 1853.50 03-Jan-18
KPIT TECH. 200.40 201.30 201.00 03-Jan-18
L&T TECHNOLOGY 1140.20 1149.50 1147.00 03-Jan-18
LARSEN & TOUBRO 1294.85 1296.95 1284.00 03-Jan-18
NAVA BHARAT VENT 172.40 172.80 164.40 03-Jan-18
NHPC LTD 33.85 34.50 34.50 22-Jun-17
NMDC 152.45 153.30 152.85 03-Jan-18
NOCIL 202.40 203.00 194.90 03-Jan-18
OIL INDIA 381.00 384.60 383.40 07-Nov-17
PARAG MILK FOODS 311.70 318.90 312.75 18-Dec-17
PHILLIPS CARBON 1252.30 1326.30 1219.90 03-Jan-18
RAIN INDUSTRIES 441.15 456.45 440.05 03-Jan-18
RATNAMANI METALS 1112.60 1217.00 1122.95 03-Jan-18
S A I L 95.15 95.80 94.70 03-Jan-18
SJVN 38.70 39.90 38.20 07-Nov-17
STERLITE TECH. 313.00 315.45 309.50 03-Jan-18
SUN TV NETWORK 1013.40 1019.45 1017.40 26-Dec-17
T N NEWSPRINT 455.70 459.25 455.00 29-Dec-17
TATA STEEL 750.35 752.10 744.35 29-Dec-17
UNICHEM LABS. 343.00 355.00 350.25 06-Nov-17
WABCO INDIA 7563.75 7673.40 7534.70 03-Jan-18

First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 11:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements