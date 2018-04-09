Titan Company shares hit new high on good growth in jewellery in Q4FY18

-
“The Jewellery division had good sales growth in Q4 FY 17-18 on the back of very successful diamond jewellery activation and a more customer friendly revised gold exchange policy. The retails sales growth for the quarter was in mid-teens for the division,” Titan Company in quarterly update.
The watches division had a great quarter on the back of good retail growth especially in the multi-brand retail formats as well as e-commerce. In the last financial year, e-commerce channel has grown disproportionately and is contributing to about 10% of the division's sales, it added.
Titan said in FY17-18, watches and Jewellery business scaled new heights in terms of revenue growth and profitability which is a result of market share gains in both businesses as well as the success of the cost control initiatives of the Company.
