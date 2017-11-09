Today's picks

Nifty

Current: 10,303 (fut: 10,365), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,290. Stop-short positions at 10,425. Big moves could go till 10,250, 10,475. A long 10,300p (87), short 10,200p (59) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls till 10,275.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,184 (fut: 25,338)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,250. Stop-short positions at 25,425. Big moves could go till 25,650, 25,000. There could be a rebound today on short-covering.

Current price: Rs 495

Target price: Rs 487

Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 489 and Rs 490.

Book profits at Rs 487.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 438

Target price: Rs 430

Keep a stop at Rs 443 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 431 and Rs 433. Book profits at Rs 430.

Current price: Rs 2,735

Target price: Rs 2,785