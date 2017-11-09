JUST IN
Fund pick: Reliance small cap fund; Good stock picking, timing
Business Standard

Today's picks

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TCS

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,303 (fut: 10,365), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,290. Stop-short positions at 10,425. Big moves could go till 10,250, 10,475. A long 10,300p (87), short 10,200p (59) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls till 10,275.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 25,184 (fut: 25,338)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,250. Stop-short positions at 25,425. Big moves could go till 25,650, 25,000. There could be a rebound today on short-covering. 


Current price: Rs 495
Target price: Rs 487
Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go 
short. Add to the position between Rs 489 and Rs 490. 
Book profits at Rs 487.  

Tata Motors 

Current price: Rs 438
Target price: Rs 430
Keep a stop at Rs 443 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 431 and Rs 433. Book profits at Rs 430. 

TCS  

Current price: Rs 2,735
Target price: Rs 2,785
Keep a stop at Rs 2,710 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,770 and Rs 2,780. Book profits at Rs 2,785. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 00:32 IST

