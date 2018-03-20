Today's picks: From Tata Steel to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Nifty Current: 10,094 (fut: 10,123) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,050. Stop-short positions at 10,200. Big moves could go till 10,000, 10,250. A long 10,100p (91), short 10,000p (59) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 10,050. Bank Nifty Current: 24,245 (fut: 24,339) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,225. Stop-short positions at 24,450. Big moves could go till 24,650, 24,000. Trend remains negative but short-covering could be seen on Monday.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 575

Target price: Rs 567

Keep a stop at Rs 580 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 568 and Rs 570.

Book profits at Rs 567.

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 231

Target price: Rs 226

Keep a stop at Rs 233 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 227 and Rs 228.

Book profits at Rs 226.

PowerGrid

Current price: Rs 194

Target price: Rs 196

Keep a stop at Rs 192 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195.

Book profits at Rs 196.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated