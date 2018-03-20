Today's picks: From Tata Steel to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty Current: 10,094 (fut: 10,123) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,050. Stop-short positions at 10,200. Big moves could go till 10,000, 10,250. A long 10,100p (91), short 10,000p (59) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 10,050. Bank Nifty Current: 24,245 (fut: 24,339) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,225. Stop-short positions at 24,450.
Big moves could go till 24,650, 24,000. Trend remains negative but short-covering could be seen on Monday.Tata Steel Current price: Rs 575 Target price: Rs 567 Keep a stop at Rs 580 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 568 and Rs 570. Book profits at Rs 567. Ambuja Cements Current price: Rs 231 Target price: Rs 226 Keep a stop at Rs 233 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 227 and Rs 228. Book profits at Rs 226. PowerGrid Current price: Rs 194 Target price: Rs 196 Keep a stop at Rs 192 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 196. Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
