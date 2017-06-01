Holdings of top FPIs double in 3 years

TRENDING ON BS
Investors prefer FMCG over IT, pharma
The investment value of several top foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian shares has doubled or nearly doubled in the past three years.Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC Pte) has seen its investment value more than double from Rs 17,823 crore to Rs 40,571 crore, data collated from Prime Database shows.The data looks at funds that own more than one per cent in Indian stocks and is for the period between March 2014 and March 2017.Government Pension Fund Global, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the government of Norway, saw its investment value double from Rs 9,709 crore to Rs 19,516 crore in this period. Canada Pension Plan's investment rose 13 times, to Rs 12,015 crore.The largest FPI is EuroPacific Growth Fund -- it manages assets of about $137 billion worldwide and invests in companies based chiefly in Europe and the Pacific Basin. The value of its holding in Indian stocks nearly doubled to Rs 60,507 crore. As on April 30, the Fund's top 10 holdings included .. The investment value of several top foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian shares has doubled or nearly doubled in the past three years. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC Pte) has seen its investment value more than double from Rs 17,823 crore to Rs 40,571 crore, data collated from Prime Database shows. The data looks at funds that own more than one per cent in Indian stocks and is for the period between March 2014 and March 2017. Government Pension Fund Global, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the government of Norway, saw its investment value ... image
