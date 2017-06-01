Holdings of top FPIs double in 3 years

The investment value of several top foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian shares has doubled or nearly doubled in the past three years. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC Pte) has seen its investment value more than double from Rs 17,823 crore to Rs 40,571 crore, data collated from Prime Database shows. The data looks at funds that own more than one per cent in Indian stocks and is for the period between March 2014 and March 2017. Government Pension Fund Global, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the government of Norway, saw its investment value ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?