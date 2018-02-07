Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW: has corrected by 900 points from its peak, with RSI still to get in oversold zone which implies some more scope of corrective move, however if sustains above 10550, we may see a further move to 10700-10750. The support for the day is seen at 10440 while resistance is seen at 10560. Its time to cherry pick stocks for accumulation in decline from here on. BUY BERGER PAINTS CMP: Rs 241.50 TARGET: Rs 265 STOP LOSS: Rs 230 The stock has witnessed a correction from the peak of 280 to make a bottom at 232 levels where it has given a regular support base and recovered. We anticipate a regain of strength to scale upto 260-265 levels and with all the indicators at their oversold zone, the chart looks attractive and we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 265 keeping a of 230. - BUY CMP: Rs 1,662.15 TARGET: Rs 1,785 STOP LOSS: Rs 1,590 The stock has made a low of 1511 and shown a decent recovery to indicate strength and potential to rise further with a positive bias.

The indicators have indicated a decent revival with much more upside potential in the coming days. With the chart looking promising and with decent volume activity, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 1785 keeping a of 1590. - BUY CMP: Rs 283.20 TARGET: Rs 305 STOP LOSS: Rs 268 The stock has maintained its levels inspite of the very weak market scenario and has taken support at the significant moving average of 144 WMA and indicate a strong recovery. We anticipate a good run from here on and can expect a rise upto 305-310 levels. The volume participation has been decent and we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 305 keeping a of 268. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.