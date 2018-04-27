JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Sebi puts plans to allow MFs to be sold via passporting on the back-burner
Business Standard

Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Tata Motors, Uniply Inds

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Equity fund managers, Stock markets, Indian stocks
Equity fund managers, Stock markets, Indian stocks

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

NIFTY VIEW
.

The daily trend turns up again, however we see no consistency in individual stocks with its movement, market continues to see rotational movement. The support for the day is seen at 10560 while resistance is seen at 10660.
.

BUY TATA MOTORS
CMP : Rs 330.25
TARGET : Rs 380
STOP LOSS : Rs 300
.

The stock has taken support at 325 on twice occasions thus making a double bottom formation like pattern in the daily chart and with the promising cues from the indicators, we anticipate a upward rise from here on to scale till 375-380 levels in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 380 keeping a stop loss of 300.
.

BUY UNIPLY INDS
CMP : Rs 474.25
TARGET : Rs 510
STOP LOSS : Rs 445
.

The stock has witnessed a deep vertical correction from the peak of 486 to bottom out at 360 levels and has given a V-shape recovery to indicate strength to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has given a bounce back from the oversold zone . With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 510 keeping a stop loss of 445.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, April 27 2018. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements