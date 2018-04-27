Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Tata Motors, Uniply Inds

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:





NIFTY VIEW

The daily trend turns up again, however we see no consistency in individual stocks with its movement, market continues to see rotational movement. The support for the day is seen at 10560 while resistance is seen at 10660.

BUY TATA MOTORS

CMP : Rs 330.25

TARGET : Rs 380

STOP LOSS : Rs 300

The stock has taken support at 325 on twice occasions thus making a double bottom formation like pattern in the daily chart and with the promising cues from the indicators, we anticipate a upward rise from here on to scale till 375-380 levels in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 380 keeping a stop loss of 300.

BUY UNIPLY INDS

CMP : Rs 474.25

TARGET : Rs 510

STOP LOSS : Rs 445