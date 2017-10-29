UTI-Banking & PSU Debt Fund: Focused on safety, liquidity

Launched in January 2014, UTI-Banking & PSU Debt Fund is classified under the debt-short category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking. The fund has been constantly ranked in the top 30 percentile (CRISIL Fund Rank 1 or 2) over the past four quarters ended June 2017. It has been managed by Sudhir Agarwal since January 2014. It has quarterly average assets under management of Rs 1,324 crore at the end of June 2017 quarter. The fund’s primary objective is to generate steady and reasonable income, with low risk and high level of liquidity from a portfolio of predominantly debt and ...