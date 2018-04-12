VA Tech Wabag shares gain 4% on winning Rs 5,200 million Namami Gange order

of was up 4% to Rs 518 per share on the in early morning trade after the company said that it has won orders worth of Rs 5,200 million under ( – NMCG) and repeat order from oil & gas sector.

“The company, a leader in the Indian water treatment technology market, has bagged Rs 1,470 million orders from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., under the to design, build and operate a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant at Pahari, Patna. The project will be jointly financed by World Bank and NMCG,” said in a press release.

The company also won a repeat order for Rs 830 million to design, build and operate a 124-MLD water treatment plant at Rajpur-Sonarpur in Kolkata from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.

The company secured an order worth Rs 2,900 million from HPCL — Mittal Energy Limited ('HMEL') towards design and build of Effluent Treatment Plant at Guru Gobindh Singh Refinery, Bathinda, Punjab, it added.

The stock had underperformed the market by falling 25% in past one year as compared to 14% surged in the S&P Sensex till Wednesday.