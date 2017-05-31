Vakrangee, LIC Housing Finance, UPL hit record high

Vakrangee, LIC Housing Finance, UPL, Escorts, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and Godrej Industries are among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hit their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.Adani Transmission, Birla Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, KEC International, Minda Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Ramco Cements and Vinati Organics also touched new highs today.hit a new high of Rs 365 after the company reported a strong 39% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 152 crore in March quarter against Rs 109 crore in year ago quarter.The company said it has achieved the full debt free status. Over the last 5 years company has repaid almost Rs 750 crore short term debt and hence achieved short term debt free status as on date today. The Company has already been long term debt free and has repaid over Rs 390 crore of long term debt.was up 3% to Rs 875, extending its 8.5% gain in past four trading sessions, after the agrochemicals company hikes stake in Sinagro Group, Brazil. through its step down wholly owned subsidiary has subscribed to additional 9% shares in Sinagro Group, so as to increase its interest in the Sinagro Group share capital from 40% to 49%.Sinagro Group based out of Primavera de Leste in the state of Mato Grosso, is one of the leading distributors of farm inputs in the Cerrado region of Brazil and is also in the business of agricultural production and trading of grains. Brazil has the largest Soybean agrochemical market in the world and state of Mato Grosso is the leading Soybean producing state in Brazil.Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has rallied 9% to Rs 2,108, extending its past one week’s 8% gain on BSE, after reported a robust 90% growth net profit at Rs 25.35 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17). The company had profit of Rs 13.36 crore in year ago quarter.