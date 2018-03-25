Volume growth should hold up FMCG P/E multiples: Analysts at Credit Suisse

The BSE (fast moving consumer goods) index has outperformed the Sensex in six out of the last 10 financial years, including year-to-date performance in FY18. The strong show of the is on the back of multiple re-rating rather than earnings growth. Thus, while earnings growth for the top consumer stocks has been 13 per cent, their returns have been a sharper 24 per cent. Analysts at said the space has seen a sharp multiple rerating after FY09 as average one year forward (P/E) multiple of the sector improved from 22 times in FY09 to 45 times in FY18.

In fact, the has not only bested the broader Indian but is also trading at a premium to global consumer valuations. Hindustan Unilever, for example, is trading at a 160 per cent premium to its parent Unilever as against 80 per cent premium a year back. While global companies have fallen with the rise of US bond yields, Indian players have not seen a correction. Indian is perceived as a growth sector and a pick-up in volume growth led by rural uptick is expected to cushion the fall in P/E multiples, according to analysts at