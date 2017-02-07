Year End Specials: 661 stocks double in 2017; 2.7 times more than last year

More than 600 stocks have doubled this year, 2.7 times more than last year. However, the tally is much less than the peak of previous Bull Run in 2007 when over 1,000 stocks had doubled. It is even less than the number in 2009 (1,158 stocks doubled) — when the market saw a sharp v-shaped recovery following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. This year the market has seen broad-based gains, supported by both global and domestic liquidity. The mid- and small-cap indices have delivered superior returns than the benchmark Sensex.







Last year, the market was relatively flat. This year’s rally after demonetisation lows in end-December has been a one-way street, with barely any sharp corrections. The low volatility has helped spur risk appetite of investors. Of the 600 multi-baggers, over 150 stocks have gained three times or more. The biggest gainers of 2017 are little-known companies.







and Ashari Agencies have seen their share price gain 20 times. Among the notable names in the big multi-baggers are graphite makers HEG, and Goa Carbon; broking firm and poultry company Venky’s (India).