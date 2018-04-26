JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher, Nifty below 10,600; Wipro slips
YES Bank rallies 9% as asset quality improves in Q4FY18

The stock has moved higher by 9% to Rs 353 on the BSE on heavy volumes after the private sector lender said asset quality improved in March quarter sequentially.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Yes Bank
Photo: Twitter (@yesbank)

Shares of YES Bank have moved higher by 9% to Rs 353 per share on the BSE in noon deal trade after the private sector lender’s asset quality improved in March quarter (Q4FY18) sequentially.

The bank’s Gross non-performing asset (NPA) fell to 1.28% in Q4FY18 from 1.72% per cent in the December 2017 quarter. Net NPA improved to 0.64% from 0.93% previous quarter.

YES Bank reported a better than expected net profit growth of 29% year on year (YoY) at Rs 11.79 billion, on back of healthy growth in net interest income (NII).

The NII during the quarter under review was up 31.4% at Rs 21.54 billion as compared to the previous year quarter.

Analysts at an average had expected profit of Rs 10.32 billion and NII of Rs 23.6 billion for the quarter.

YES Bank said it has nil slippage during the quarter from restructured book on account of Feb 12, 2018 RBI circular. The bank has no impact on the outstanding restructured book (0.16% of gross advances) as on March 31, 2018 as schemes of restructuring have been fully implemented.

The Bank has further proactively reviewed its portfolio for borrowers with aggregate debt of Rs 10 – 20 billion & Rs 1 – 10 billion in FY18, and expects a minimal impact for any accounts being potentially referred to NCLT, it added.

At 03:13 pm; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 353 on the BSE, as compared to 0.64% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 56.16 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 383 touched on September 21, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade.


First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 15:16 IST

