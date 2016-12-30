AAI defends safety standards of ATC; says comparable to best globally

The Authority of India (AAI) has defended the safety record of (ATC) at all in the country as being very good and comparable to the best in the world.

In a statement issued in New Delhi on Friday, the said, "At times, it may not be possible to eliminate human error, whether it is aviation or other industries, but continuous efforts are being made by the Authority of India to offset such human errors through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), recurrent training to the controllers and introducing technology. It may be noted that the safety record of provided by Authority of India at Indian has been very good and comparable to best in the world."

The said that various reports appearing in the media were giving exaggerated versions about airline passengers having experienced close saves, indicating a distorted interpretation that may create fear in the minds of air passengers. In order to avoid such fear, the incident may be clarified to the public as under, "Indigo Airlines flight No 6E-769 from Lucknow to Delhi, after landing on runway-28 was taxing via Taxiway 'E2' for parking stand 12 as advised by ATC.