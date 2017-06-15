PWD slaps Rs 27 lakh fine on AAP for 'unauthorised occupation' of office

A fine of Rs. 27 lakh has been imposed on the (AAP) by the Public Works Department (PWD) on charges of 'unauthorised occupation' of party office.

The party is liable to pay Rs. 27,73,802 as the market rent for unauthorised occupation.

According to the notice, the dues will further accrue up to the date the premises are finally vacated.

In April, the PWD had issued a notice to AAP's Convenor Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the office, which was allotted to him in "violation" of rules.



The party had then said that it would seek a legal recourse against this action as other political parties too have been allotted bungalows to use as office space.

The three-member Shunglu committee, formed by the then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung to examine over 400 files pertaining to the decisions taken by the government, had pointed out "irregularities" in allotting the office.It is to be noted that the incumbent Lt Governor Anil Baijal had also directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling on advertisements using public money.In November 2015, the government had approved a policy for land allotment to state parties.The Kejriwal government then allotted a bungalow to the on Rouse Avenue the following year.The bungalow was earlier allotted to Asim Ahmed Khan, the then Delhi minister, who was sacked over graft charges.