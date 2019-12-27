Priyanka hits out at Amit Shah, asks youth to 'understand the chronology'

-
ALSO READ
Govt not doing anything to address economic slowdown, says Priyanka Gandhi
Why is BJP govt so confused on economy: Priyanka on 'Ola-Uber' remarks
Govt suppressing the voice of youth with its hollow dictatorship: Priyanka
Govt dividing people, destroying the economy: Cong leaders at Delhi rally
SPG cover withdrawal led to Priyanka's 'security breach': Robert Vadra
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act and said "youngistan will not budge".
Her sharp attack at Shah comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is also opposing, alleging that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory.
"Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," she tweeted in Hindi.
Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly said, "Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology).
He had reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU