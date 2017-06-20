Now, virtually experience art gallery, museum using Google Maps, Search

In a bid to inspire art enthusiasts around the world to brush up their art knowledge and become art experts, has announced the latest updates on Search and Maps driving newer ways to experience online.

The new feature helps to search for art-related things, you'll have access to more relevant results and the ability to dive deeper into topics of interest. has also added a new feature in Panoramic View that gives you key insights about the on your virtual museum visits.

With more than 500 million art-related searches on Google, the Arts and team worked with Search engineers to improve systems understanding in recognition of artworks, the places you can see them in person, the artists who made them, the materials they used, the art period they belong to; thus, delivering a much more refined and relevant results to art related queries.

Next time you search for an artist like M F Husain, Search will pull up an interactive Knowledge Panel that will highlight ways you can explore on a deeper level, like seeing a collection of the artist's works or even scrolling through the museums where you can view the paintings on the wall. And for some pieces, you can click through to see picture-perfect high-resolution imagery right from Arts &