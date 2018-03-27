Shaily Engineering Plastics gains after fund buying

Shaily Engineering rose 3.03% to Rs 1,190 at 12:04 IST on after HDFC mutual fund purchased 0.6% equity of the company via bulk deal on yesterday, 26 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 68.91 points, or 0.21% to 33,135.32.

On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,252 and a low of Rs 1,165.25 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,425 on 16 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 490 on 27 March 2017.

HDFC Mutual Fund Small Cap Fund purchased 50,000 shares, or 0.6% equity, of Shaily Engineering at Rs 1,150 per share through bulk deal on yesterday, 26 March 2018.

Earlier on 22 March 2018, HDFC Mutual Fund Small Cap Fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company via bulk deal on at Rs 1,140 per share.

Net profit of Shaily Engineering rose 245.61% to Rs 5.91 crore on 41.83% rise in net sales to Rs 78.59 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

Shaily Engineering is a of high precision injection molded plastic components, subassemblies & assemblies for various Original Equipment Manufacture (OEM) requirements.

